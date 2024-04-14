The Eritrean Naval Force’s sports competition, which has been ongoing for the past three months, concluded with enthusiasm on 13 April. The competition featured 12 different sports and included participation from eight male teams and five female teams.
The closing ceremony was attended by Col. Melake Teklemariam, Chief of Staff of Eritrea’s Naval Force, various Army Commanders, government officials, and other invited guests.
Lt. Col. Teame Tiku’e, Head of Promotion and Information Staff of the Naval Force, emphasized that the annual sports competition aims to develop youth who are physically and mentally robust. He praised the contributors for their roles in the successful execution of the event.
The finale was marked by cultural and artistic performances, and awards were presented to the winners of the various sports categories.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.