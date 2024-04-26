President Isaias Afwerki yesterday, 25 April, met at Denden Guest House, Mr. Ramtane Lamamra, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ Special Envoy for Sudan.

At the meeting, President Isaias noted that progress in resolving the conflict in Sudan has been elusive thus far, attributing it to the proliferation of initiatives and platforms. President Isaias further stated that Eritrea had submitted to Sudan’s Sovereign Council in 2022, a proposal anchored on the establishment of transitional institutions.

President Isaias stated that although the initiative to resolve the conflict was initially accepted by the Sovereign Council, progress was later hampered due to interference and rivalry among various powers. He urged the United Nations Secretary-General to exert more efforts to stem the flow of finance and arms deliveries through neighboring countries.

The UN Envoy, Mr. Ramtane Lamamra, for his part, elaborated on measures that the United Nations and its institutions have embarked on to promote peace in Sudan, as well as to provide support to Sudanese people forced into internal displacement and exile due to the conflict.

President Isaias expressed Eritrea’s support to the United Nations Secretary General initiative as a viable mechanism for unifying all other efforts.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and representatives of UN Offices in Eritrea.