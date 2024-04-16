Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin, and his accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by Director of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting focused on the regional situation, primarily ways to achieve stability in the Middle East amid the crisis in the Gaza Strip and the escalating tension in the region. They also touched on a number of African issues, counterterrorism efforts, as well as the latest developments on the international arena, especially in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

The meeting also reviewed Egypt’s efforts to calm the situation in the region through its engagement with all parties, affirming Egypt’s vision regarding the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the unfettered flow of sufficient humanitarian aid and relief, as fundamental steps to defuse regional tension. Egypt’s stance also envisages the crucial need to reach a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, and the establishment of the Palestinian state, along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East.

The two sides emphasized their commitment to continuing consultations and coordination between the two countries on various dossiers, given their outstanding historical relations.