Cross Switch (www.Cross-Switch.com), provider of cutting-edge global payment processing platform CS+, proudly announces the appointment of two seasoned executives to its leadership team. Mark Chirnside joins Cross Switch to spearhead the expansion of the business in all markets, while Charles Elliman will focus on driving exponential growth in Africa.

Mark Chirnside brings over two decades of invaluable experience in the financial services industry. With a deep understanding of the evolving payments landscape and a relentless drive for innovation, Chirnside is uniquely positioned to propel Cross Switch's growth trajectory, leveraging his expertise in digital channels and revenue generation.

"Cross Switch is poised for tremendous growth, especially with our focus and expertise in emerging markets. I look forward to working closely with the team to deliver innovative solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities in this dynamic market," said Mark Chirnside, Global Chief Revenue Officer&CEO Africa.

According to a recent report by Statista (https://apo-opa.co/43YXorI), digital payments worldwide are expected to show an annual growth rate from 2024-2028 of 9.52%, resulting in a projected total amount of US$16.62 trillion by 2028. For Africa, the total transaction value of digital payments is expected to show a higher annual growth rate of 12.65% during the same period, resulting in a projected total amount of US$314.80 billion by 2028.

In parallel, Charles Elliman, Chief Commercial Officer, assumes the role of leading Cross Switch's initiatives for this exponential growth in Africa. With a career spanning a quarter of a century, Elliman has firmly established himself as a leading specialist in the realms of e-commerce and fintech across the African continent. His appointment underscores Cross Switch's commitment to fostering financial inclusion and driving sustainable economic development in this key emerging economy.

Cross Switch's Global CEO, Tim Davis, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments, emphasising their strategic importance in driving the company's mission forward. "Mark and Charles bring a wealth of experience and their expertise will be instrumental as we continue to deliver value to our partners and clients, particularly in emerging economies where the digital payments landscape is growing faster than traditional markets,” comments Davis.

Founded in 2021, Cross Switch is a leading provider of leading-edge payment processing platform, CS+ specialising in emerging economies. Cross Switch empowers organisations and businesses such as merchants, online marketplaces, PSPs, banks, and fintechs with compliant, fast-to-integrate, trusted payment services, enabling them to expand into new economies and drive growth. www.Cross-Switch.com.