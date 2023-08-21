Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) is proud to announce that Juvelino Domingos, CFO of banking company, Banco Angolano de Investimentos (Banco BAI), will speak at the fourth edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2023 conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0), taking place from 13-14 September in Luanda.

Boasting a career spanning nearly 20 years in Angola’s banking sector, Domingos has served as a financial analyst and senior economist at financial services company, Banco Keve; Head of Analysis and Risk Division at Angola’s state-owned Banco Nacional de Angola; Finance Manager at Standard Chartered Bank Angola; and later as the Manager of Accounting and Finance at Banco BAI.

Domingos currently serves as a member of the Ordem dos Contabilistas e Peritos Contabilistas de Angola (OCPCA) and of the Associação Angolana de Bancos (ABANC) Working Group for Accounting and Taxation.

As CFO for Banco BAI, Domingos has overseen the development and implementation of the newly created Oil and Gas Portfolio Unit (OGPU), which is poised to enhance BAI’s support for the domestic oil sector and the companies within it by offering a wide range of benefits, encouraging competition amongst companies operating in sub-Saharan Africa’s largest oil-producing country.

“We are convinced that this initiative will improve productivity and efficiency within the sector,” Domingos stated, adding, “Our unit will provide more targeted guidance to companies, assisting in the creation of consistent business plans. OGPU aims to enhance the establishment of strategic partnerships and the expansion of the network of business contacts. While many of these relationships are already under development, we will continue to value and encourage collaboration and knowledge sharing as essential factors in advancing the oil and gas sector.”

Participating at this year’s AOG 2023 conference and exhibition, Domingos will join an esteemed roster of industry leaders who will address the narrative of a just energy transition while expanding and promoting the exploration and production of new discoveries in the southern African country.

“We are extremely proud to have Mr. Juvelino Domingos participate in the third edition of this highly-prospective event,” states Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO of Energy Capital&Power, who added, “We are excited to hear his perspective on the financial industry within Angola and what prospects the country holds for companies seeking to participate in such a burgeoning energy sector within our continent.”

AOG 2023 returns to Luanda for its fourth edition on 13-14 September 2023 under the auspices of the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, AIDAC, and the African Energy Chamber. For more information, visit www.AngolaOilandGas.com.