Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Republic of Burundi, H.E. Albert Shingiro, paid a visit today to the Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy for Diplomatic Studies (MBMA), as part of his visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Upon his arrival, he was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Consular and Administrative Affairs, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Ali Bahzad, and a number of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



During the visit, Foreign Minister Shingiro was presented an overview of MBMA, it's departments, training programmes, and various initiatives.