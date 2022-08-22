H.E. Ambassador Hirut Zemene met with Mr. Jean-marc Pisani, Head of Horn of Africa Division at the European External Action Service (EEAS), on the 18th of August 2022.

During the meeting, H.E. Ambassador Hirut briefed Mr. Pisani regarding the current situation in #Ethiopia, particularly concerning the government’s commitment to end the conflict in Northern part of Ethiopia as well as the steps being taken to address human rights violations that occurred in the context of the conflict. She also explained about Ethiopia’s continued commitment to complete the #GERD project based on international principles that harness regional economic cooperation.

H.E. Ambassador Hirut also called upon for a steady engagement between Ethiopia and the #EuropeanUnion to revitalise the existing strategic partnership.