The United States has lifted "some restrictions" on aid to Ethiopia, the White House said Friday, citing human rights improvements.

"We are lifting some restrictions on certain kinds of assistance, while pausing food aid," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, without entering into details.

"Last week, the State Department... decided to lift certain restrictions in light of continuing improvements on human rights, particularly following the cessation of hostilities agreement signed in November," Kirby said, referring to a peace agreement between Ethiopia's government and the Tigray region.

"Our fundamental approach here has been to reinforce progress toward enduring peace, while not overlooking concerns in Ethiopia when we assess that our assistance is being misdirected," Kirby said.

Earlier this month, the US government said it was freezing food assistance to Ethiopia pending an end to the "diversion" of aid.