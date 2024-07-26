Vice President Kashim Shettima has implored African nations to unite in addressing climate change and social impact challenges facing the continent.

He made the appeal on Thursday during the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2024 in Lagos.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, he called on leaders of the continent to work together in developing sustainable practices and protecting ecosystems as a means of securing a greener future and springboard for the continent’s overall development and progress in the face of existential climate realities.

The Vice President stressed the urgency of collaborative action.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, quoted him as saying: “The brunt of climate change that Africa faces can only be mitigated if we stand together.”

Noting that climate change is an existential issue, Senator Shettima described it as “the elephant in every social impact room.”

The Vice President emphasized the need for joint efforts in climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as technological innovation in the agriculture and energy sectors.

He also stressed the importance of investing in quality education and skills development across the continent, calling for collaborative efforts to improve healthcare systems in African nations.

His added: “Whatever blueprints we promote must focus on innovation. That’s the compass of social impact.”

The Vice President urged African nations to empower local innovators, invest in research, and create ecosystems that foster ground-breaking solutions to deliver maximum social impact.

He emphasised that from agricultural to energy solutions, harnessing technology and creativity is crucial for saving today and preparing for tomorrow.

“We may gather in meeting rooms and conferences to philosophise about changing our world, but the truth remains that we can never guarantee social impact without an educated society,” Shettima stated.

He called for investments in quality education, vocational training, and lifelong learning, and reiterated the need to equip African youths with relevant skills for the digital age.

The Vice President described education as “the bridge to a system that works” and “the secret ingredient of every development.”

Shettima praised Lagos as a model for successful urban development and public-private partnerships, noting that “Lagos is a template for the synergy of private and public sectors to build a system that works.”

The Vice President called for a unified approach to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adding that “only as a unified front can we create an all-inclusive approach to achieving the SDGs and deliver social impact across the board.”

