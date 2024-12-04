The Federal Government has stated that Nigeria will not halt fossil fuel production anytime soon, despite global advocacy for energy transition in response to climate change.

Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), made this remark during the 13th Practical Nigerian Content Forum organized by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

He explained that no country, including those calling for an energy transition, is ready to stop fossil fuel production while there remains a market for it.

Lokpobiri cited the United Kingdom, which issued over 100 licenses for new oil exploration in 2023, despite contributing significantly to global emissions, as an example of a country that has not stopped fossil fuel production.

Lokpobiri further emphasized that Nigeria would continue its fossil fuel production to meet the energy needs of Africa, particularly in the West African region, and suggested that the African market provides ample opportunity for growth.

He also noted the potential challenges posed by price fluctuations, especially with the emergence of figures like Donald Trump, but reiterated the need for Nigeria to increase its oil production.

Meanwhile, Obongemen Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), highlighted the role of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Nigeria’s energy future.

He encouraged local businesses to invest in the gas sector, as natural gas is expected to play a central role in the country’s energy shift following the transition away from fossil fuels.

He assured that the administration remains committed to advancing local content in the energy sector, empowering Nigerians and contributing to a sustainable energy future.

Additionally, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Secretary of NCDMB, reported a 56% increase in Nigerian Content in 2024, compared to 26% in 2016.

The board’s achievements include commissioning key facilities like Amal Technologies in Abuja and the Kwale Gas Gathering facility in Delta State, as well as approving numerous Nigerian Content Plans and issuing hundreds of Nigerian Content Compliance Certificates (NCCCs).

