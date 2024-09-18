Nigeria has strongly advocated payment of taxes by multinationals and billionaires globally to support African countries exposed to the effects of the climate change.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and leader of the Nigerian delegation to the ongoing special sitting of the committees of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) in South Africa on Tuesday presented the country’s position.

Reacting to paper titled: ‘The Impact of Climate Change and Africa’s Strategic Pursuits Going into COP’ delivered by the Director of Programmes and Research, Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), Mr. Charles Mwangi Nyambura, the Deputy Speaker proposed a global climate tax to support climate adaptation in the world’s most vulnerable regions, such as Africa, relying however on the submission of Nobel Prize-winning Economist, Esther Duflo.

The Deputy Speaker who bemoaned the recent flooding in Borno, Zamfara States amongst others said that the idea of the climate tax is to help mitigate the impacts of climate change on the continent.

He said: “Africa is disproportionately impacted by climate change despite contributing just 3.8% to the global share of greenhouse gas emissions in contrast to 23% by China, 19% by the US, and 13% by the European Union.

“Climate change undermines Africa’s progress towards sustainable development goals, hindering economic growth and human well-being.

“At present, nearly 600 million Africans lack access to electricity according to the World Bank, which hinders economic growth, industrial development, and access to essential services.

“Furthermore, Africa faces a widening energy gap compared to South Asia and Latin America, which have made more significant progress in bridging their energy deficits.

“Simultaneously, Nobel Prize-winning economist Esther Duflo has proposed a global climate tax to support climate adaptation in the world’s most vulnerable regions, such as Africa. Duflo’s proposal includes a tax on multinational corporations and billionaires to fund climate adaptation in low-income countries, helping them prepare for and mitigate the impacts of climate disasters.

“This need for climate resilience was brought into stark focus between August and September 2024, when heavy rains affected many local government areas (LGAs) in Borno State, Nigeria, resulting in significant flooding. These floods devastated various communities, displacing many households and damaging infrastructure, crops, and shelters.

“On September 9, 2024, Maiduguri was hit by a massive flood caused by the collapse of the Alau Dam in the neighboring Konduga LGA, marking the first time the dam had overflowed since 2012. The resulting damage from these floods underscores the growing challenge posed by climate variability and human-induced factors, which have increasingly displaced populations across Nigeria.

“In Borno State alone, the International Organization for Migration’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) identified 320,791 individuals in 65,731 households affected by the floods across 19 LGAs. These include 157,274 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 108 returnees, all severely impacted by the floods.”

Kalu who was accompanied to the event by some members of the Nigerian parliament including members of the House and Senators while speaking on Agenda 2063 of the African Union (AU) said that food and energy insecurity are emerging threats to the stability and prosperity of African nations.

The leader of the Nigerian delegation to the Pan African Parliament’s intervention highlighted the devastating effects of food insecurity, worsened by climate change, conflicts, and economic disruptions.

Emphasising that Africa’s agricultural potential remains largely untapped, Kalu called for comprehensive agricultural reforms and investment in agribusiness as solutions to the growing food crisis.

While identifying some pressing issues facing the African continent, the Deputy Speaker also emphasized the pivotal role of education as the foundation for Africa’s future.

He underscored the critical role education plays in shaping the continent’s future, aligning it with the African Union’s goals under Agenda 2063.

The leader of the Nigerian delegation called for continental cooperation to ensure that every child, regardless of background, has access to quality education.

This, he said, includes addressing gender disparities, supporting rural schools, and increasing funding for teachers and infrastructure.

“We cannot speak of a prosperous Africa when our education systems are failing to prepare our youth for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow,” Kalu remarked, calling for unified education policies across Africa.

Also speaking on the issue of security as one of the most significant challenges that has continued to plague Africa, the Deputy Speaker who recalled Nigeria’s experience stressed the importance of collective security mechanisms, such as the African Union’s African Standby Force, and regional cooperation to combat terrorism, organized crime, and violent extremism.

Kalu also decried the unconstitutional changes in government, condemning coups and unconstitutional transitions as threats to the continent’s democratic progress.

He called on the Pan-African Parliament to take a zero-tolerance stance on undemocratic change of government, encouraging sanctions and regional interventions to restore democratic governance.

“We cannot allow a return to the dark days where the will of the people is undermined by the actions of a few,” Kalu said.

In his remarks on how PAP can enhance its role of fostering peace across the continent, Hon. Kalu said that the Parliament should leverage the kind gestures by the African Union (AU) Peace Fund Committee to support some community- driven initiatives such as Peace In South East (PISE-P).

“How can the African Union’s Peace Fund integrate peace initiatives led by civil society and non-governmental organisations that play a significant role in promoting peaceful co-existence?

“Specifically, how can grassroots and community-driven initiatives, such as the Peace in the Southeast (PISE-P) Initiative in Nigeria, be co-opted into the AU’s broader peace projects to enhance their impact?

“Has the AU Peace Fund provided support for community-led peace initiatives, such as PISE-P or similar programs across the continent, that are crucial in addressing local conflicts? If not, what are the reasons for the lack of engagement with such initiatives?” Kalu inquired.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).