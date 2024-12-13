The Global Carbon Council (GCC) has signed two significant agreements aimed at transforming the carbon market by providing enhanced liquidity and ensuring market integrity.

GCC has signed a new Registry Services Agreement with S&P Global Commodity Insights (SPGCI). This agreement marks the beginning of a new chapter of collaboration between GCC and SPGCI, aimed at serving the new-generation carbon market implementing GCC 2.0.

SPGCI will provide GCC with its comprehensive registry services for transacting ACCs and ARECs through its Environmental Registry platform. This partnership will ensure the integrity and confidence of the carbon market by exclusively tracking the issuance, transfer, retirement, and cancellation of carbon credits through the GCC Registry.

GCC is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency in the carbon market in line with international best practices. Under the new agreement, the GCC Registry operated by S&P Global Commodity Insights will be the sole platform for tracking all activities related to carbon credits issued by GCC Projects, ensuring all transactions are conducted securely and reliably, thereby fostering trust among market participants.

GCC has also entered into a strategic tri-party agreement with S&P Global Commodity Insights (SPGCI) and Climate Impact X (CIX), a leading carbon market solutions provider based in Singapore. This strategic collaboration is set to revolutionise the carbon market by providing project developers with streamlined access to global buyers and enhanced liquidity.

As GCC’s issuance of high-quality ACCs continues to grow, this integration addresses a critical market need: enabling project developers to efficiently monetise their credits while offering buyers at CIX transparent, credible, and verifiable carbon credits.

Leveraging SPGCI’s robust infrastructure, the GCC-CIX connection ensures that GCC credits transacted on this platform are seamless, secure, and fully compliant with international best practices. This alignment between a trusted registry and a leading marketplace and exchange underscores the shared commitment to fostering greater market participation and integrity.

Dr Yousef M Alhorr, founding chairman of the GCC, said, “We believe our three-party collaboration will unlock new avenues of liquidity for our project developers, creating far-reaching opportunities to scale up carbon offsetting initiatives and drive meaningful environmental impact. By joining forces with Climate Impact X and leveraging S&P Global Commodity Insight’s Environmental Registry, we are enhancing our ability to facilitate the seamless trading of high-integrity carbon credits issued by GCC.”

Jonty Rushforth, the head of Environmental Solutions at S&P Global Commodity Insights, commented, “Today marks a renewal of our longstanding partnership with Global Carbon Council (GCC), as well as a new era for carbon markets. The collaboration that S&P Global Commodity Insights has forged with GCC and Climate Impact X will play a key role in building a stronger and more transparent market.”

Ellery Sutanto, the head of Exchange at Climate Impact X, added, “We are excited to be a part of this strategic partnership with GCC and S&P Global. By connecting to a wide network of registries, CIX is building the critical infrastructure to scale market liquidity, enhance transparency and unlock financing for impactful climate solutions.”

