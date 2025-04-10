DUBAI - Iraq and the United States signed on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding for projects in the Gulf country, including 24,000 megawatts of power plants, the Iraqi prime minister's media office said.

Another MOU has been inked between Iraq's Ministry of Electricity and U.S. company UGT Renewables to establish an integrated solar energy project with a capacity of 3,000 MW, the media office said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration last month rescinded a sanctions waiver that since 2018 has allowed Iraq to pay Iran for electricity as Washington presses on with its "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, uses Iranian power imports to generate electricity and has been under pressure from the U.S. to reduce its reliance on power and gas imports from Iran.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Ahmed Rasheed. Editing by Alison Williams and Mark Potter)