In light of the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters exacerbated by climate change, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) convened a pre-30th Nigerian Economic Summit (#NES30) webinar themed “Building Climate Resilience in Nigeria: A Comprehensive Approach.”

This discussion comes at a time when Nigeria faces mounting challenges in enhancing climate resilience due to the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters exacerbated by climate change and the webinar sought to address the urgent need for accelerated action to bolster Nigeria’s climate resilience amidst a backdrop of significant climate-related challenges.

According to the United Nations African Renewal, in 2022, Nigeria experienced devastating floods that claimed the lives of at least 662 people, injured 3,174 individuals, displaced approximately 2.5 million people, and destroyed around 200,000 homes.

The United Nations African Renewal reports that these alarming events underscore the urgent need for accelerated action to address Nigeria’s vulnerability to climate-related hazards.

Mr. Osagie Okunbor, Private Sector Co-Chair of the NESG Sustainability Policy Commission, Steering Committee, in his opening remarks highlighted Nigeria’s extensive coastline, which stretches over 830 kilometers along the Atlantic Ocean.

According to him, this region is particularly vulnerable to climate change impacts, such as coastal erosion, flooding, and pollution. These challenges are already causing significant socio-economic disruptions in the Niger Delta, with ocean encroachment and rising sea levels threatening homes and farmlands.

Mr. Okunbor also emphasized the compounded fragility risks in northern Nigeria, where desertification is accelerating environmental degradation and threatening livelihoods.

Similarly, in the southeast, erosion is damaging road infrastructure and threatening food security, with farmlands being ravaged by gully complexes. He stressed the need for comprehensive infrastructure development, ecosystem management, community engagement, and international cooperation to ensure Nigeria’s sustainable development and climate security.

Representing the Minister of Environment, Mr. Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the Assistant Director of Monitoring and Evaluation at the Federal Ministry of Environment, Mr. Simon Ezinkwo, while delivering the keynote address, emphasised that Nigeria faces significant threats from climate change, which adversely impacts both the economy and the environment.

Mr. Ezinkwo stressed that addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive approach, including the development of climate-smart and resilient infrastructure.

He highlighted the importance of collective action in building a sustainable future and underscored the need for robust environmental policies, regulations, and sustainable land management practices to address the root causes of climate vulnerability.

Dr. Zainab Pisagih, Deputy Director of Environment and Regional Development at the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, discussed the ministry’s role in integrating climate resilience into national planning.

She emphasized the need for green budgeting and the allocation of adequate resources for climate-related activities.

Dr. Folayinka Dania, Chief Resilience Officer and CEO of the Lagos Resilience Office, presented a case study on Lagos State’s resilience strategy. She detailed how Lagos, with an estimated population of 26 million, is addressing climate vulnerabilities such as sea level rise, extreme heat, and pollution.

She further highlighted the state’s comprehensive climate adaptation and resilience plan, which includes building resilient communities and infrastructure.

Mr. Lookman Oshodi, CEO of Arctic Infrastructure, provided a broader perspective on Nigeria’s climate resilience challenges. He noted the significant scale of the country’s climate risks, including trans-boundary flooding, sea level rise, and urban pollution.

He emphasized the importance of public and private sector collaboration in addressing these issues and highlighted Nigeria’s integrated infrastructure master plan and energy transition plan.

Mr Henry Bassey, CEO of GreenHub Africa Foundation, concluded the panel session by stressing the importance of collaboration across private, public, and civil society sectors.

He emphasized that climate resilience starts with proper education on climate-related issues and strategic alliances between all stakeholders across private/public sectors and civil society to address climate change issues.

The 30th Nigerian Economic Summit, themed “Collaborative Action for Growth, Competitiveness, and Stability,” is scheduled for October 14th to 16th, 2024 in Abuja.

The Summit aims to harness diverse perspectives and collective expertise to address common challenges, create shared opportunities, and ensure sustainable economic progress for all Africans.

By emphasizing collaborative action, NES #30 will chart a path towards a unified, competitive, and prosperous future for Nigeria and the African continent.

