​The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Thursday (6/7) returned two Indonesian citizens who had been successfully evacuated from the war zone in Sudan. The two of them are Cicih Suharsih from Sumedang and Rosita Rosmayanti from Bandung who have not even been a year working in the household sector in Khartoum - Sudan which is currently being hit by war and armed conflict.

Previously, the Indonesian Embassy had evacuated the two Indonesian citizens from the city of Atbara to a safe area in Port Sudan and then stayed temporarily at the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan.

When leaving, Ambassador Sunarko advised that in the future Indonesian citizens should be more careful when deciding to work abroad considering that there are security risks due to conflicts and wars in several countries.

Ambassador Sunarko also advised to be able to take lessons from the events that are happening at this time and hope for success in further activities in the country.

Rosita, an Indonesian citizen who took part in the evacuation, expressed her gratitude to the Government of Indonesia and the Indonesian Embassy for helping Indonesian citizens in the midst of a situation of conflict and war that is currently raging in Sudan.