The Deputy Commissioner of the Somali Police Force, Gen. Zakia Hussein, on Wednesday met senior officials of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to discuss potential areas for collaboration and support for stabilisation efforts in the ongoing military operations in communities.

Among the areas identified for potential collaboration included training of police officers in child protection, women protection, community policing, gender issues, and community outreach and mobilisation against the Al-Shabaab.

The highest-ranking female officer in the Somali Police Force also proposed the creation of a joint operations coordination centre to coordinate stabilisation efforts to manage and augment community efforts in the ongoing operations.

The Acting Head of Mission for the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Ms. Fiona Lortan, agreed there was the need to plan for stabilisation efforts. She suggested a revitalisation of existing mechanisms to bring together stabilisation teams to identify priority areas for support and collaboration.

The meeting was attended by Senior ATMIS officials including ATMIS Police Commissioner, AIGP Augustine Magnus Kailie and ATMIS Chief of Operations, Col. Milton Katarinyeba.