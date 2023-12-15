The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on Wednesday handed over two newly built classrooms at Kuda Primary School in Kuday Island as part of an ongoing initiative to improve access to education in remote areas.

The classrooms, constructed with funding from the Italian government, were inaugurated by ATMIS Sector Six Commander Brigadier Lukas Kutto, and received by Jubaland State’s Deputy Minister of Education and Culture Mukhtar Kamil Kule on behalf of the school management.

In his remarks Brig. Kutto emphasized the importance of education in nation-building and the significance of improving its access in remote areas.

“The two classrooms and others still to be constructed will go a long way in improving education in Kuday Island. As you all know, education is critical in changing people’s perceptions,” said Brig. Kutto who also called for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to improve the education sector in the region.

The Jubaland State Deputy Minister of Education and Culture, Mukhtar Kamil Kule, thanked ATMIS for the support, highlighting the positive impact the new classrooms will have on access to education in Kuday Island.

“plan to imThe prove and expand infrastructure in schools also needs the cooperation and involvement of the local communities and chiefs, especially in identifying the area where the projects can be implemented,” said the minister.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to improving education in the region and appealed to development partners to assist in constructing more classrooms. The construction of the classrooms is part of ATMIS’ ongoing Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) initiative, which aims to help Federal Member States provide basic infrastructure in liberated areas and improve the well-being of local communities.

On Monday, ATMIS handed over a five-classroom block fully furnished with 100 desks at Ahmed Gurrey Primary school -also in Kismayo, Jubaland State -to accommodate the increasing number of students transitioning from elementary to secondary school.

Apart from constructing classrooms, ATMIS has also undertaken various projects such as digging shallow wells, constructing police stations, and rehabilitating roads to improve livelihoods in various parts of Somalia.