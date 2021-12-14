Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Advisory Board for the Global Aerospace Summit 2022 was attended by some of the most senior decision makers in the aerospace sector who outlined topics that need to be urgently addressed to advance the international aviation, aerospace, space and defense sectors. The board included high level representatives from Airbus, Boeing, Collins, Lockheed Martin, Lufthansa Technik, Raytheon Emirates, Saab, Safran, Sanad, Thales, Defense Services Marketing Council and Knighthood Capital.

The Advisory Board see the Summit as a critical opportunity for the highest level of executive leadership teams to work collaboratively on the future of the sector. They value the global nature of the Summit speakers and delegates and highlighted the need for a policy driven forum.

Key areas discussed included sustainability, implementation of digital technology, future mobility, supporting tech innovation ecosystems, 5G and connectivity, and access to markets. At the top of the agenda was the need for the aerospace sector to collaborate to combat climate change and to drive greater sustainability. The Summit will address the need for more investments in sustainable aviation fuel to help support decarbonization while exploring longer-term investments in hydrogen power and the necessary infrastructure.

Focusing on the digital theme of the Summit, the importance of CEO leadership groups in understanding and leading implementation of artificial intelligence and big data was also emphasised. The group expressed the need for greater innovation and creativity to solve challenges the industry faces amidst rapid digital transformation and technological advancement.

Also identified were ways for the Summit to provide a platform for SMEs, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists to engage with industry CEOs, bringing in new ideas and services to the aviation sector. This will be supported by a start-up programme at the Summit, focused on the technology whitespaces the aerospace sector needs new solutions for.

The drive towards an advanced private sector in countries like the UAE and KSA will make the Summit an important testing ground for strategies for industrial growth. The group also directed the Summit to ensure greater gender diversity and a continued focus on providing equal opportunities to women and high potential individuals from varied backgrounds within the aviation and aerospace sectors. The localization of skills and knowledge and inspiring youth to become leaders of the industry is critical to future growth.

Timothy Hawes, Managing Director of Tarsus, Middle East commented: “Recent gatherings of industry leaders at Dubai Airshow 2021 has shown that whilst there are a number of challenges to overcome, there are just as many exciting opportunities and prospects. Sustainability and the transfer of skills and knowledge are critical topics for the industry. The potential for the private sector and entrepreneurship to grow, the advancement of technology and scope for new partnerships could all have profoundly positive impacts on the international aerospace sector. We are looking forward to bringing these discussions to the forefront of the industry’s minds during the next edition of the Global Aerospace Summit.”

Aviation, aerospace, space and defense leaders from across the planet will meet in-person in Abu Dhabi for the return of the Global Aerospace Summit on 24 -26 May 2022. The theme of the Summit, ‘Digital Driven Resurgence’, will showcase the rapid transformation that has happened across these sectors over recent years and the role of innovation and technology moving forward. The 2022 edition, hosted by Mubadala, will be a strategic gathering of global aerospace industry leaders.

The event will cover a wide range of areas including sessions on commercial aviation, aerospace, MRO, defence, and space. The 2022 edition of the event will also include new elements such as a dedicated start-up programme, focusing on driving investment in new enterprise and technology, and the Task Force Programme, which will address key challenges identified by the Summit Advisory Board as the most pressing issues concerning the industry.

Global Aerospace Summit 2022 advisory board includes:

Adel Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia

Alan Davis, Chief Executive, Raytheon Emirates

Anna-Karin Rosen, Managing Director, Saab ltd.

Kuljit Ghata Aura, President, Boeing Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Boeing

Bernard Roux, General Manager, UAE, Thales

Christian Ziehe, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Edge Precision Industries (EPI)

Dr. Mario Merri, Head of the Mission Operations Data Systems Division, ESOC - European Space Operations Centre of ESA - European Space Agency

Dr. Steve Griffiths, Senior Vice President – Research & Development and Professor of Practice, Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Eng. Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC)

Gary Rosholt, Corporate Vice President, Middle East Operations, L3Harris

Ismail Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer, Strata Manufacturing

Ivor Ichikowitz, Group Executive Chairman, Paramount Group

John Schmidt, Managing Director, Global Aerospace & Defense Lead, Accenture

Manfred Hader, Senior Partner, Global Head of Aerospace and Defence, Roland Berger

Mansoor Janahi, Deputy Group CEO, Sanad

Mikail Houari, President, Africa and Middle East, Airbus

Natalya Dean, General Manager, UAE, Northrop Grumman

Paul Stein, Chief Technology Officer, Rolls Royce

Rahul Shah, Senior Vice President Strategic Growth and Business Development Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, AAR Corporation

Robert S. Harward, Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin Middle East

Samer Halawi, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Intelsat

Ziad Al Hazmi, Chief Executive Officer, Lufthansa Technik Middle East

James Hogan, Former CEO, Etihad Aviation Group and Founder of Knighthood Capital

Matthew Cochran, Chairman and CEO, Defense Services Marketing Council

Ibrahim Al Qasim, Deputy Director General, UAESA

Amal Osman, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, Collins

Major General Michel Friedling, Head of the French Space Command – Commandement de l’espace French Space Command – Commandement de l’espace

Tamer Aly, Managing Director MENA, General Atomics

John Nicol, CEO, Corona Aerospace

The Global Aerospace Summit 2022

The Global Aerospace Summit, hosted by Mubadala Investment Company gathers C-Level leaders to build the future of the aerospace sector through technology, capability development and international partnerships.

For more information, please visit - http://www.aerospacesummit.com

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company actively manages a worldwide portfolio supporting the vision of a globally integrated and diversified economy, through sustainable returns to its shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi. In March 2018, Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC) joined the Group.

Mubadala’s AED 841 billion (US $229 billion) portfolio spans five continents with interests in aerospace, ICT, semiconductors, metals and mining, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, utilities, healthcare, real estate, pharmaceuticals and medical technology, agribusiness and a global portfolio of financial holdings. Mubadala now has offices in Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong, Moscow, New York and San Francisco.

Mubadala is a trusted partner, an engaged shareholder and a responsible global company that is committed to ethics and world-class standards.

For more information about Mubadala, please visit: www.mubadala.com

Tarsus Aerospace

Tarsus Aerospace is one of the most influential names in the aerospace industry's events sector, and which launched the very first Dubai Airshow in 1989, in conjunction with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports and the UAE Armed Forces. Covering all aerospace-related events in the Tarsus portfolio, Tarsus Aerospace has a long-standing relationship with the global aerospace industry, an in-depth knowledge of the market and a hard-earned reputation for delivering event excellence. Tarsus Aerospace maintains offices in Dubai and London.

Events organised by Tarsus Aerospace include Dubai Airshow www.dubaiairshow.aero , Aircraft Interiors Middle East www.aime.aero , MRO Middle East www.mromiddleeast.aviationweek.com , and MEBAA Show www.mebaa.aero

