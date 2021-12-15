PHOTO
- A delegation from the publicly owned Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) of Saudi Arabia, visited several of the water desalination facilities and plants operated by ACCIONA as well as the ACCIONA’s Water Control Centre (CECOA) in Madrid and its Renewable Energy Control Centre (CECOER) in Pamplona.
RIYADH: A group of specialists in new technologies from the publicly owned Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) of Saudi Arabia visited several of the water desalination facilities and plants operated by ACCIONA in Spain from 22 to 25 November, to get to know the latest projects implemented by the Company in the field of digitalization.
Among other sites, the delegation visited ACCIONA’s Water Control Centre (CECOA) in Madrid, its Renewable Energy Control Centre (CECOER) in Pamplona and the desalination plants at Torrevieja (Alicante) and San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia).
During the visit, the visitors were shown, among other things, the technologies and processes developed by ACCIONA in the field of desalination to gather experiences and references that could be implemented in other desalination plants in Saudi Arabia, with a view to optimising the efficiency and the environmental footprint of their facilities.
SWCC is a state-owned company that operates the biggest desalination and energy generation plants in Saudi Arabia. ACCIONA currently has six desalination and three wastewater treatment projects in the country, consolidating itself as one of the main water treatment companies in an area with some of the highest water stress levels on the planet.
The SWCC delegation consisted of Eng. Issam Al-Bishi, Director of the Artificial Intelligence Unit, and Rahaf Abdel-Gawad, Artificial Intelligence Specialist, and Prof. Omnia Kanfar, Artificial Intelligence Specialist, and Eng. Mohamed Al Sagheer, Engineering Projects Assistant; Eng. Hamad Al-Fulaij, engineer in systems process design. On behalf of ACCIONA, Julio de la Rosa, General Manager, Water, in Saudi Arabia; Guillermo Hijós, O&M Desalination Director in the Middle East, and Fernando Cortabitarte, Global Director of O&M Desalination.
ACCIONA is a global company, leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €6.47 billion in 2020 and has a business presence in more than 60 countries.
