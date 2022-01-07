Kuwait, Kuwait City : In continuation of its internal vaccination campaign launched in June last year 2021, Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, held a second campaign last Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at the company’s main headquarters (Ooredoo Tower) in Kuwait City for its employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot 3 months after their second dose, and in association with the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The internal vaccination campaign was driven by Ooredoo’s keenness to maintain a healthy work environment that increases productivity and preserves public health, and ensure the safety of its employees who are the company’s most valuable asset. Further, Ooredoo aims to maintain the community’s welfare, through mobilizing all the needed resources and capabilities to assist the governmental bodies in the country in the battle against COVID-19.

Ooredoo was keen to organize the vaccination process for its employees from different departments within the company wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, or the first vaccine shots for those who missed their appointments. Hence, the vaccination process was carried out within the highest standards of accuracy, in order to ensure the safety and comfort of all those who participated in the process, including workers in the Ministry of Health and employees.

In addition, The Ministry of Health’s staff was present to manage the COVID-19 vaccine shots in an effort to reinforce the immunity of the largest number of Ooredoo’s employees.

Ooredoo further expressed its appreciation and gratitude to the Ministry of Health officials, all front-line workers, and medical staff, for their quick response to Ooredoo’s aspiration to hold the internal vaccination campaign, as well as their leadership in taking serious steps in saving the public’s health and building a healthier and safer world.

Ooredoo Kuwait has always been a key contributor in supporting the public sector and governmental bodies in the initiatives that positively impacts the local community and enhance the nation’s wellbeing.

It is worth noting that in its efforts to promote vaccination against COVID-19, Ooredoo Kuwait supported the governmental bodies in the country by providing them with the latest digital solutions and services, along with hundreds of smart devices.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

