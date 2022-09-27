The rules differ for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals

The UAE has increased the validity of the Green Pass on Al Hosn app. Starting Wednesday, September 28, the Green Pass will be valid for 30 days after a negative PCR test result for vaccinated individuals.

Unvaccinated people need to get a PCR test every seven days to retain the pass.

This came as the country eased most Covid safety rules, including those around masks.

Green Pass remains mandatory for entry to most public places and federal government department offices.

In Abu Dhabi, the Green Pass is required to enter some public places including shopping centres, restaurants and cafes, sports and recreational facilities, health resorts, museums and cultural centres, entertainment centres, and shops outside shopping centres (except supermarkets and pharmacies).

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

