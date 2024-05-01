Ukraine's grain exports rose to 6.3 million metric tons in April from 5.5 million in March, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

That included 4.1 million tons of corn, 1.9 million tons of wheat and 231,000 tons of barley, the data showed.

Ukraine's grain exports for the 2023/24 July-June marketing season stood at 41.4 million tons as of May 1 versus 41.6 million a year earlier.

Exports have included 15.8 million tons of wheat, 22.9 million tons of corn and 2.2 million tons of barley.

An industry source had said last month that Ukraine's grain exports

could total

6-7 million tons in April despite Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Black Sea.

Ukraine typically sends about 95% of its grain exports via its Black Sea ports.

The Ukrainian government

expects

a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons.

The ministry has said the 2024 combined grain and oilseed crop could fall to 74 million tons including 52.4 million tons of grain. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)



