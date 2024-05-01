Dubai: To meet ever increasing demands from GCC clients to match corporate communications with an authenticity and creative transparency required for a modern media and stakeholder landscape, award winning Dubai based PR and marketing agency TishTash Communications has launched a new corporate communications vertical - TEN by TishTash.

As stakeholders diversify and grow, so do the role agencies play with their clients. With digital touchpoints at the forefront, combined with a change in consumer appetite and needs, TEN by TishTash works to amplify businesses and brands looking to connect with stakeholders, clients and consumers in a way that fits a brave and diverse new world.

Over the past 12 months TishTash has grown their results driven, and impact based corporate communications output with existing clients covering thought leadership, profiling, B2B coverage, events, whitepapers, trade shows and credible sustainability initiatives with Alpha Nero, Kibsons LLC, BSA Law, Beautyworld Middle East and Saudi Arabia, Cityscape, DrinkDry and Taste of Estonia. TEN by TishTash will compound this success by utilising a fresh thinking approach to integrated marketing and PR that utilises the agency's unparalleled understanding of the regional landscape and those who live and work within it across the GCC.

TEN by TishTash will be led by Indira Kasaeva, currently holding the role of PR Director at TishTash. Indira brings with her a wealth of experience in the corporate sector and has worked with some of TishTash’s biggest corporate clients to date. Indira will work closely with Kellie Whitehead, Corporate Communications Director at TishTash, in the strategic development of TEN, and Polly Williams, Managing Director of TishTash.

“We’ve created some incredible impact with our corporate communications at TishTash over the past 18 months and noticed a growing need for the ‘non-traditionally’ corporate businesses, within the B2C space specifically to have a wider, integrated understanding of up to date, joined up thinking on the capabilities around their stakeholder, employee and consumer messaging” said Polly Williams, Managing Director, TishTash Communications.

“Ten by TishTash is the formulation of a specialist division that invites clients to look strategically at matching the role of corporate communications in 2024 and onwards and seeing impact driven results that can blend seamlessly with a B2C offering alongside “ she continued. “ We are excited about this new chapter for our agency, amplifying one of our fastest growing areas in the year ahead and is a much needed addition to the other services we provide.”

About TEN by TishTash:

TEN by TishTash is the corporate communications division of TishTash Communications; a Dubai-based independent marketing and communications agency, created in May 2024. Covering the GCC, TEN by TishTash consolidates the corporate needs of clients to service across digital, owned and paid media and content, reputation building and management, crisis communications, events, profiling, thought leadership and consumer facing stakeholder management. Sectors covered by TEN include lifestyle, beauty, wellness, interiors, bi-lateral trade organisations, trade shows, law, design and real estate - alongside a raft of business leaders, CEO’s and prominent personalities.

Multi award-winning TishTash Communications was founded in January 2012 by Founder and CEO Natasha Hatherall, now working alongside Managing Director Polly Williams and is the largest lifestyle beauty, health and wellness PR hub in the GCC representing over 60 brands and is now home to a team of over 50 multi-lingual PR and marketing professionals, content creators and strategists. To find out more about us visit www.tishtash.com or follow our journey on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/tenbytishtash/ and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/tenbytishtash/

