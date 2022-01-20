Dubai, UAE – EDITION Hotels premieres in Dubai’s iconic Downtown district, a stone’s throw from the city’s world-class retail flagships, commercial district and its flourishing art, design and culture hubs. The Dubai EDITION is the brands latest addition in the Middle East following the success of its launch in Abu Dhabi.

Welcoming guests since November 2021, The Dubai EDITION with its own unique and original identity, embodies its sense of place at the centre of a thriving international gateway city that is steered by pioneering spirit and innovation while anchored in its rich culture. It is no wonder that EDITION has debuted in one of the most exciting cities in the world. The ban

Designed in partnership with LW Design, The Dubai EDITION heralds a new generation of modern luxury and pays homage to Dubai’s passion to create something entirely new. The result is an elegant, vibrant, urban hub that undeniably encapsulates the essence of this inspired city and sets the bar for luxury of the future. The Dubai EDITION brings a new bespoke, boutique experience with the acute attention to detail and finesse that the EDITION brand is known for.

From the outside, The Dubai EDITION stands tall within the Downtown district surrounded by world-famous attractions and landmarks. The green-filled entrance to the hotel is populated with bold terracotta pots transporting guests from the hustle and bustle to an oasis of calm. The clever landscaping continues throughout the hotel into the lobby, outdoor spaces and terraces, shaping intimate venues complete with lights beautifully woven through the gardens to create a playful dance at night.

As with all EDITION hotels, the lobby is a dynamic, social space that subtly reveals a sense of place and sense of time. In this soaring public space, the 50-foot-high domed ceiling is reminiscent of Italian architectural structures. You are immediately drawn to the centre piece, a seamless triple spiral staircase, a truly unique design statement that connects the lobby to other public spaces. Dark woods, neutral tones, soft textures and warm lighting glide through the lobby lounge, with custom made furniture placed in intimate seating groups. This considered and intentional space is tranquil, comfortable, and effortless. A grand three-tiered crystal chandelier adds drama and decadence to this modern gathering place to see and be seen.

The cohesive design language flows seamlessly throughout the hotel and continues into the 275 guestrooms, including 41 suites and vast Penthouse. This simplicity in design immediately brings attention to minute details such as the matching of veins in the natural stone and wood. The palette is minimal yet warm, with a journey of slightly different hues and colours. The light oak wood and stone accents flow from one room to the other and evoke a feeling of tranquil luxury. The monochromatic colour scheme and contemporary minimalism make each room feel fresh and light and is complimented by the elegant lines of the custom-made furniture, textured upholstery and wooden-lined walls. Meanwhile the spacious bathrooms, with natural toned marble, are fitted with oval shaped baths and custom Le Labo toiletries of EDITION’s exclusive scent. Floor to ceiling windows provide abundant light and lead onto large glass balconies with spectacular views over the iconic Burj Khalifa. Artwork by Carole Benitah adorns the walls depicting a young girl dancing in the Dubai fountains.

Accessible from the lobby, the ground floor is home to Duomo, the theatrical Italian restaurant serving modern interpretations of the traditional cuisine. Natural light fills the space through floor to ceiling windows highlighting the pop of yellow in the velvet furnishings, a clear design departure from the natural toned lobby. Abstract digital art is projected onto the dome ceiling above creating an interactive and encompassing dining experience from the surroundings to the plate. The outdoor terrace is adorned with large potted olive trees and lit by lanterns at night with views of the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, in the near distance.

Tucked away in the lobby, Leon is a cosy speakeasy-style bar serving original custom cocktails and flavours from around the world. It is an exciting juxtaposition to the rest of the hotel with its punchy accents in orange and red against a dark, rich background. Clever lighting further enhances the vibrant colour-blocking throughout the space. It exudes energy and will be a place for visitors and those living in the city to enjoy live DJs, network and socialise. Leon perfectly channels EDITION’s ethos to surprise guests with the unexpected.

On the first floor, Jolie is a lively venue serving exquisite French cuisine inspired by Mediterranean coastal flavours. Here, wall to wall portraits shot by a well-known photographer Landon Nordeman and inspired by Parisian high fashion, set the scene for an energetic, glamourous space to transition from morning to evening dining. The restaurant is filled with natural, earthy hues from the bronze finishes, tan hide leather chairs and the raised olive and gold bar chairs that line the ‘U’ shaped bar. Rattan and teak chairs are interspersed with olive-green banquettes, while parlour palms and tropical plants give a sense of privacy. Seamless Terrazzo flooring is the statement design element throughout the restaurant. On the semi-enclosed balcony-inspired terrace overlooking Old Town, Landen Nordmann artwork adorns the walls depicting urban living.

By day, guests at Thia Sky Lounge can relax soaking up the sun and jaw-dropping views of the Burj Khalifa. Large chaise lounges and private cabanas frame the beautifully landscaped pool that sits flush atop a deck with teak wood furniture and terracotta potted plants. In the evening, Thia Sky Lounge is a cosmopolitan attraction and an idyllic spot for sundowners and fresh light bites.

The Dubai EDITION offers modern event and meeting facilities including three flexible meeting rooms, an event space poised to host the cities latest happenings, and a ballroom with pre-function space. The hotel’s large 24-hour gym is light and airy, and fully equipped with Technogym equipment. The hotel will also feature an intimate spa with three treatment rooms.

Nestled in the epicentre of Downtown, the hotel is located near Dubai’s best neighbourhoods and attractions. It is just minutes’ walk to Downtown’s bustling boulevard, The Dubai Mall and Dubai Water Canal, and close to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, the soon-to-open Museum of the Future and the financial district. The hotel is a serene escape from busy city life and a vibrant, social destination by both day and night. The hotel is housed in a 23-story building, with awe-inspiring panoramic views of the Dubai skyline and unobstructed views of the landmark Burj Khalifa and the Old Town.

