Dubai, United Arab Emirates : The 7th edition of the Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress (EPSC) organized by the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society (EPSS) under the umbrella of the Emirates Medical Association (EMA) and the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences kicked off today at the Conrad Dubai Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road with the presence of His Excellency Dr. Zuhair Al Fardan, President of Emirates Plastic Surgery Society, His Excellency Mirza Al Sayegh, Member, Board of Trustees at Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, His Excellency Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at Dubai Health Authority and Dr. Robert Murphy, President of ICOPLAST.

The three-day event will highlight the latest and best topics that will cover the Science & Art in the Field of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgery, shedding new light on the latest advances, trends, and key breakthroughs in the highly sought-after field.

Over 70 key speakers are present to deliver scientific lectures on key trending topics including plastic, aesthetic, and reconstructive surgery, and showcasing the latest research and updated knowledge about new studies in the field of plastic surgery. Some of the main topics to be discussed include face and neck surgery, rhinoplasty, body contouring, and breast surgery. This year’s edition has a remarkable 36 countries in attendance to exert the importance of plastic surgery worldwide, and a commendable 25 companies to showcase the newest products and advancements in technology.

The seventh edition of the Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress is being held in conjunction with the 1st Arab Association of Surgical & Medical Aesthetics course focusing on advanced body contouring and in attendance are the Presidents of American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), International Confederation of Plastic Surgery Societies (ICOPLAST), International Society of Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) and regional societies. Additionally, EPSC joins the support of the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, honoring those who excel in the medical field.

Dr. Nazim Cerkes, President of International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), stated, “We are always excited to participate in this great event, for Emirates Plastic Surgery Society is a strong partner of ISAPS Global Alliance and we have solid cooperation in aesthetic education. Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress is a world-class meeting with incredible scientific content and faculty, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to learn about the most recent developments in aesthetic surgery.”

Mirza Al Sayegh, Member, Board of Trustees at Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, stated, "The sponsorship of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences for the conference is an integral part of the main objectives that it seeks to achieve under our wise leadership, and to achieve the vision of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and to complement the approach that he drew and continued. The honor has been awarded for more than twenty years, for supporting continuing medical education and community service programs is at the top of the award’s priorities, in addition to its interest in supporting many activities and events, including honoring distinguished people in the medical field, and supporting scientific research through its Research Centre and the Centre for Arab Genomic Studies, and Hamdan Medical Journal specialized in medical research publication.”

EPSC 2022 is an opportunity for plastic surgeons to connect around the world to enrich their scientific knowledge amongst each other and to develop relationships with new customers, while deepening relationships with existing clients. Featuring a live exhibition area, plenary sessions, and workshops, EPSC hosts live and virtual speakers for presentations and panel discussions. Companies are also highlighting their profile and exhibiting products with live and interactive workshops.

The Emirates Plastic Surgery Society commenced and concluded the event by extending great appreciation for the support and encouragement from the Emirates Medical Association, Dubai Health Authority, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, and the Dubai Association Center, who are all helping pave the way for Dubai to be the admirable destination for future international meetings.

