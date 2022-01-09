Abu Dhabi, UAE : An exciting new year of racing at Yas Marina Circuit saw 2 Seas Motorsport win the 10th edition of the Gulf 12 Hours on Saturday in a thrilling event at the region’s home of motorsport.

Spectators were in for a treat with two days of superb, high-speed race action in Abu Dhabi as the 2022 edition concluded the opening weekend of motorsport action at Yas Marina Circuit on the iconic new track layout.

In a grid featuring 15 cars including the likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren, BMW and Audi, it was 2 Seas Motorsport’s Mercedes-AMG that took the victory with a convincing performance across the race weekend with their Number 1 car, led by Isa Al Khalifa, Ben Barnicoat and Martin Kodric.

One of the region’s toughest endurance races, made up of two grueling six-hour sessions, was made to look easy by 2 Seas Motorsport, as they kept their rivals at a firm distance to earn back-to-back victories following their success in the 2021 Gulf 12 Hours Bahrain.

Following closely behind was the #88 SPS Mercedes-AMG in second place overall which earned them the victory in the GT3 ProAM class. The VR46 Ferrari took third, its second overall Gulf 12 Hours podium in three appearances and second in the ProAm class.

In the GT3 AM race, the #61 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 took class victory inside the final hour, after long-time leader #64 Akka ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Jérôme Policand lost time temporarily suffering from a fuel blockage that forced the team boss to reset the car.

Greystone GT McLaren 570S GT4 impressively dominated to take the GT4 class victory on the team’s race debut, and the endurance race debut for drivers Ian Campbell and Jamie Clarke alongside professional driver Oliver Webb.

Racing fans can look forward to a thrilling year of racing to come at Yas Marina Circuit, with the Yas Racing Series, Yas Super Street Challenge and Emirates Drift Championship set to continue at the region’s home of motorsport. For more information, please visit www.yasmarinacircuit.com

ABOUT ADMM

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.

ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.

Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

