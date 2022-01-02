Dubai: F5 Global, a sustainable athleisure brand launched by Sarisha Ved, a 16-year-old entrepreneur, has raised AED 30,000 for children’s education associated with Emirates Red Crescent.

Launched in March 2021, the initial F5 collection “Tees for Fees” donates 100% of profits to support under-privileged children in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent Dubai. The F5 brand has since expanded its product range, offering mobile phone cases, reusable face masks, wallets, bags, and unisex athleisure clothing. All F5 products are made from organic material with GOTS and Fairtrade certifications or recycled material.

The collections incorporate zero waste principles, wherein the packaging material such as plastic and mobile cases are compostable. In addition, F5 products are manufactured at factories that have undergone the Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit, which assesses the organization’s labour, health and safety standards, environment, and business ethics. F5 is currently available at select Athlete’s Co stores across the GCC, www.noon.com and 6thstreet.com, operating under Apparel Group.

Emirates Red Crescent supports children’s education by providing schools with necessary teaching equipment and learning aids, such as computers and tablets. This campaign helps provide support to vulnerable students, orphans and people of determination, who have been affected academically during the COVID-19 pandemic. The teaching equipment include electronic devices, which will enable them to pursue their education remotely.

Founder Sarisha Ved said, “I am beyond grateful to the F5 team for bringing my vision to life and making sustainable clothing accessible to everyone across the GCC while still being on-trend. F5’s mission is to create a movement where our customers can contribute towards the betterment of the community by providing support to vulnerable children.”

“Education is a powerful tool that can open doors to new opportunities and improve quality of life, and F5’s mission is to be a catalyst in their journey by investing in the local community, while ensuring our planet is protected. We are eager to continue supporting such transformative educational programs with Emirates Red Crescent.”

The initiative falls under the “Emirates Fund, the Homeland of Humanity,” led by the UAE Red Crescent Authority, National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, and in coordination with charitable and humanitarian associations and organizations in the country. The project aims to strengthen the educational resources of vulnerable students such as orphans and people of determination.

Mohammed Kamal, fundraising department, Emirates Red Crescent Dubai said, “Education remains one of our top priorities. This initiative embodies the keenness of Emirates Red Crescent to continue the educational process in the country, logistical support and educational devices that help schools carry out their educational mission and come in line with the preventive and precautionary measures that address, keeping in mind social distancing regulations. It’s inspiring to have such a young entrepreneur focused social change and sustainability as the core business strategy. We are pleased to collaborate with F5 on this project and wish Sarisha Ved immense success. We would like to thank Apparel Group for supporting such initiatives and being such a valuable partner for Emirates Red Crescent over the years.”

About F5

Launched in March 2021, home-grown concept F5 is a sustainable fashion brand, the brainchild of 15-year-old entrepreneur Sarisha Ved. F5 brand is the only Apparel Group home-grown brand that has a range of products such as mobile phone cases, reusable face masks, wallets, bags and unisex athleisure clothing with Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Fairtrade & Global Recycling Standards certificates, with 100% of the products manufactured at SMETA (Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit)- approved facilities. All F5 products are made from organic or recycled material, incorporating zero waste principles, wherein material including mobile cases and plastic used for packing is compostable.

About Emirates Red Crescent

Emirates Red Crescent is a volunteer humanitarian organization that supports official authorities in times of peace and war. The authority was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1983 with support of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and was internationally attested as a member in the international Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in 1986.Our goals include: Educating people in international humanitarian law, Spreading health awareness and education, Rescuing people from the effects of disasters, Establishing projects for the good of those in need: orphans, widows, elderly, and special needs and Attracting talents for volunteer work. Emirates Red Crescent Provides Services Such as Cash Assistance, Humanitarian Aid, Health Assistance & Social Assistance.

About Apparel Group

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, the Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its more than 1750+ stores and 75+ brands across all platforms employing 16,500 multicultural staff covering four continents.

Apparel group has carved its strong presence not only in the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Saudi Arabia but opened thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt and Philippines.

Apparel Group Operates Brands from around the world, originating from USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and include leading names in Fashion, Footwear & Lifestyle such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian to name a few and other key brands include Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, Rituals etc.

The Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder & Chairwoman, Sima Ved who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

