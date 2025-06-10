Specialised Exhibitions, a division of global independent exhibition organiser Montgomery Group, has appointed Joshua Low as commercial director Africa. This strategic addition to the leadership team comes as Specialised Exhibitions embarks on an ambitious phase of growth across the African continent.

Joshua Low, newly appointed commercial director, Africa at Specialised Exhibitions

Low brings a distinguished track record in strategic leadership, innovation, business growth, trade show acquisitions, tender wins, and event direction within the South African events industry. With over 16 years of board and senior management experience in both South Africa and the UK, he has held key leadership roles in several high-growth businesses.

As managing director at international event company Messe Frankfurt SA, Low oversaw the growth of the business – from 2 to 10 large-scale exhibitions during his tenure. More recently, he served as vice president South Africa at dmg events, heading up their South African business and the transport and mining portfolio of events for the group.

In addition to his corporate roles, Low is the co-founder and director of ESG Africa Conference, Africa's premier environmental, social, governance event that brings together thought leaders and senior executives from across the continent to explore and address the challenges of embedding ESG within their organisations.

Commenting on the appointment, Specialised Exhibitions’ managing director, Gary Corin, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Joshua to the Specialised Exhibitions and Montgomery Group family as we pursue ambitious growth across our African events portfolio. His extensive experience, dynamic leadership, and entrepreneurial mindset make him the ideal person to lead our expansion strategy at this exciting time. Joshua is no stranger to Specialised Exhibitions – he previously made a significant contribution to our business as a portfolio director and board member. Now is a pivotal moment for him to rejoin the leadership team and help shape the next phase of our journey.”

Low commented: “I’m excited to be joining Specialised Exhibitions at this time of expansion and growth. The organisation’s legacy and commitment to innovation are exceptionally compelling, and I look forward to working alongside the talented team to drive meaningful growth and deliver exceptional events across Africa.”

Low will join Specialised Exhibitions from 1 July 2025.



