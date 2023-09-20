Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Stocks struggle as oil surge sets stage for hawkish Fed

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2%

Dollar firm but softens against yen ahead of FOMC

The U.S. dollar index stayed mostly flat at 105.13

Oil falls ahead of Fed rate policy announcement

Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell slightly over $1 to $93.33 a barrel

Gold softens ahead of US Fed's policy decision

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,928.79 per ounce

Ex-Deutsche Bank investment banker pleads guilty to crypto fraud

Rashawn Russell faces up to 30 years in prison when sentenced, the Justice Department said

U.S. stocks close lower as investors take cover ahead of Fed decision

All three indexes ended the session lower in a broad sell-off ahead of the Fed's interest rate announcement

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon