Stocks struggle as oil surge sets stage for hawkish Fed
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2%
Dollar firm but softens against yen ahead of FOMC
The U.S. dollar index stayed mostly flat at 105.13
Oil falls ahead of Fed rate policy announcement
Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell slightly over $1 to $93.33 a barrel
Gold softens ahead of US Fed's policy decision
Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,928.79 per ounce
Ex-Deutsche Bank investment banker pleads guilty to crypto fraud
Rashawn Russell faces up to 30 years in prison when sentenced, the Justice Department said
U.S. stocks close lower as investors take cover ahead of Fed decision
All three indexes ended the session lower in a broad sell-off ahead of the Fed's interest rate announcement
