Asian shares mostly weaker as markets mull Fed rate rise

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 3.8924%, compared with its U.S. close of 3.912% on Tuesday

Gold trades narrow range as traders await Fed decision

Spot gold held its ground at $1,964.14 per ounce

Dollar near two-week high as Fed decision looms; Aussie falls

The euro slipped 0.16% to $1.1042, bringing it close to the previous session's low of $1.1036

Oil prices ease after build in U.S. crude stockpiles

Brent crude futures slid 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.32 a barrel

US Stocks: AI mania drives Wall Street to higher close ahead of earnings

GE, 3M up on strong full-year profit forecasts

'Verified human': Worldcoin users queue up for iris scans

The project launched on Monday, with eyeball scans taking place in countries including Britain, Japan and India

