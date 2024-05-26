PHOTO
The Israeli military sounded sirens in Tel Aviv in central Israel on Sunday warning of possible incoming rockets.
The cause was not immediately stated by the Israeli military.
(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
The cause was not immediately stated by the Israeli military
PHOTO
The Israeli military sounded sirens in Tel Aviv in central Israel on Sunday warning of possible incoming rockets.
The cause was not immediately stated by the Israeli military.
(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.