Asian shares fall on growth concerns, focus shifts to Fed minutes

U.S. futures fall after holiday; oil erases some gains

Dollar steady before Fed minutes; yen hovers below intervention zone

Europe's shared currency edged 0.1% higher to $1.0886, recouping some of its 0.34% overnight decline

Oil prices ease as worries over global economic slowdown weigh

Brent crude was down 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $76.11 a barrel

Gold trades in narrow range as markets wait for Fed minutes

More rate hikes could cause short-term softness in gold- analyst

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets track oil prices higher; Dubai at 8-year high

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.6%

Indian shares open lower on weak global cues; Fed minutes eyed

The Nifty index was down 0.18% at 19,353.80

