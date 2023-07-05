PHOTO
Asian shares fall on growth concerns, focus shifts to Fed minutes
U.S. futures fall after holiday; oil erases some gains
Dollar steady before Fed minutes; yen hovers below intervention zone
Europe's shared currency edged 0.1% higher to $1.0886, recouping some of its 0.34% overnight decline
Oil prices ease as worries over global economic slowdown weigh
Brent crude was down 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $76.11 a barrel
Gold trades in narrow range as markets wait for Fed minutes
More rate hikes could cause short-term softness in gold- analyst
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets track oil prices higher; Dubai at 8-year high
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.6%
Indian shares open lower on weak global cues; Fed minutes eyed
The Nifty index was down 0.18% at 19,353.80
