Soaring yields leave stocks struggling for headway
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%
Oil dips on possible easing of tight supply, China woes hurt demand outlook
Brent crude was down 8 cents at $84.38 a barrel
Dollar hovers near highs as U.S. yields surge; PBOC bolsters yuan
The U.S. dollar index slipped 0.1 to 103.24, but remained not far from Friday's high of 103.68
US Stocks: Nasdaq rallies as Nvidia, tech jump; investors look toward Jackson Hole
The S&P 500 gained 30.42 points, or 0.70%, to end at 4,400.13 points
Gold finds support despite surge in US bond yields
Spot gold held its ground at $1,894.89 per ounce
Coinbase to invest in Circle, shut down jointly managed Centre
Circle will take full control over USDC issuance and governance
