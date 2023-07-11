PHOTO
Asian shares jump as investors eye end to Fed hikes, China stimulus
Markets are awaiting U.S. inflation data due Wednesday
Oil rises on OPEC+ cuts, weaker dollar
Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia, Russia lift benchmark prices
Dollar slips as Fed hike cycle nears end; focus on US inflation
Sterling meanwhile hit a fresh 15-month high of $1.2869, while the euro tacked on 0.03% to $1.1004
US Stocks: Wall St ends up; investors digest Fed official comments
Carl Icahn unties personal loans from IEP's share price
Gold struggles for momentum as traders await US inflation data
Dollar dips 0.1% to two-month low
UK watchdog shuts more illegal cryptocurrency 'machines'
A member of the public paid in a thousand pounds into a crypto ATM in Sheffield
