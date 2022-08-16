Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Stocks drift, oil slumps on recession fears

The dollar held near a one-week high as investors piled back into the safe-haven currency

Gold extends fall on stronger dollar, Fed rate-hike worries

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,777.46 per ounce

Oil prices fall as recessionary worries weigh on demand outlook

Brent crude futures fell 90 cents, or 1%, to $94.20 a barrel

Dollar firm vs Aussie, euro on heightened recession worries

The dollar index held steady at 106.51, just below the previous session's peak of 106.55

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon