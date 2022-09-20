PHOTO
Asia shares track late Wall Street rebound with focus firmly on Fed
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rebounded after logging their worst weekly percentage drop since June
Oil prices steady as prospect of Fed hikes may curb fuel demand
Brent crude futures for November settlement fell 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $91.93 a barrel
Dollar firm as markets brace for another big Fed rate hike
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, was little changed at 109.53
Gold prices steady with investor focus on Fed meet
Spot gold held its ground at $1,676.80 per ounce
