Asian shares slip on China worries; U.S. inflation figures awaited
China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.1% lower
Dollar in holding pattern as US inflation test looms; PBOC supports yuan
The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered close to two-month lows amid a worsening economic outlook for key trade partner China
Oil prices fall as China woes offset boost from high US fuel demand
Brent crude fell 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $87.35 a barrel
Gold sags as investors buckle up for US inflation test
Spot gold was steady at $1,916.19 per ounce
US Stocks: Wall Street ends lower as investors await US inflation data
Lyft tumbles; pricing strategy could pressure profit
US SEC seeks to appeal Ripple Labs crypto decision
SEC said an appeal could address legal issues on which there was "substantial ground for differences of opinion"
