Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares slip on China worries; U.S. inflation figures awaited

China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.1% lower

Dollar in holding pattern as US inflation test looms; PBOC supports yuan

The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered close to two-month lows amid a worsening economic outlook for key trade partner China

Oil prices fall as China woes offset boost from high US fuel demand

Brent crude fell 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $87.35 a barrel

Gold sags as investors buckle up for US inflation test

Spot gold was steady at $1,916.19 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall Street ends lower as investors await US inflation data

Lyft tumbles; pricing strategy could pressure profit

US SEC seeks to appeal Ripple Labs crypto decision

SEC said an appeal could address legal issues on which there was "substantial ground for differences of opinion"

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon