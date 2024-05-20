Methanol Chemicals Company (Chemanol) registered 49.91% lower net losses at SAR 24.46 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, compared to SAR 48.84 million in Q1-23.

Revenues dropped by 1.15% to SAR 183.27 million as of 31 March 2024 from SAR 185.42 million in the year-ago period, according to the consolidated financial statements.

Loss per share plunged to SAR 0.36 in the first three months (3M) of 2024 from SAR 0.72 a year earlier.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the net losses in Q1-24 retreated by 74.02% from SAR 94.18 million in Q4-23, while the revenues climbed by 6.47% from SAR 172.12 million.

In 2023, Chemanol turned to net losses valued at SAR 177.80 million, against net profits worth SAR 206.43 million as of 31 December 2022.

