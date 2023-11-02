PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia shares, bonds rally as Powell feeds hopes of end to rate hikes
Markets trim bets on Dec, Jan rate hikes
Dollar tracks Treasury yields lower as Fed stays on hold
The decision lifted sentiment in Wall Street, which spilled over into the Asia day
Oil prices edge higher as Middle East conflict stokes supply concerns
Brent crude futures rose 38 cents at $85.01 a barrel
Gold gains as dollar, yields slip after Fed keeps rates steady
Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,985.99 per ounce
US stocks rally as Fed holds rates, prompts hope for end to hikes
Federal Reserve keeps interest rates steady
Payments giant PayPal obtains crypto marketing green light in Britain
The crypto market in Britain is awaiting its first set of rules
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon