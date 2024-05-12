Astra Industrial Group recorded a 21.85% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit to SAR 149.74 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, compared to SAR 122.88 million.

The Saudi firm posted revenues valued at SAR 842.88 million in January-March 2024, up 12.64% YoY from SAR 748.27 million, according to the interim financials.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose YoY to SAR 1.87 in the first three months (3M) of 2024 from SAR 1.54.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-24 net profits climbed by 11.51% from the SAR 134.28 million registered in Q4-23, while the revenues grew by 6.73% from SAR 789.69 million.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, the Saudi group witnessed 0.21% YoY higher net profits at SAR 475.32 million, versus SAR 474.31 million.

