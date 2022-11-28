PHOTO
Stocks, oil skid as China's COVID protests roil sentiment
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slumped 2.2%
Oil falls over $2 a barrel as China's COVID protests fuel demand fears
WTI hit lowest since Dec. 2021, Brent at lowest since Jan. 2022
Gold prices edge lower on firmer dollar
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,752.66 per ounce
Dollar gains, yuan slides as China's COVID unrest spooks markets
The offshore yuan fell to an over two-week low in Asian trading
Muted Black Friday for U.S. retail stocks as holiday shopping kicks off
Stocks were muted as crowds were thin on what has historically been the busiest shopping day of the year
Binance CEO Zhao says don't fight crypto, regulate it
Regulation of crypto currencies has come into sharp focus following the collapse of several platforms, culminating in the crash of the FTX currency exchange earlier this month
