Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks follow Wall St futures lower

S&P 500 futures fall early, Nikkei loses 1.2%

Dollar climbs as nerves jolt stockmarkets

The greenback made a 22-month high on the growth-sensitive New Zealand dollar in early trade

Gold prices slip as dollar strengthens towards 20-year high

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit 3-1/2 year high

Oil slips on global economic concerns, ahead of EU vote on Russia oil ban

EU to continue talks on Russian oil embargo plan this week

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon