Asia shares up as China extends rally; Japanese yields a risk

Nikkei up 1.8%, S&P futures flat after firm July

Mideast Stocks: Saudi bourse extends losses on profit-taking; Egypt gains

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose on Friday

Gold poised to end best month in four as interest rates near peak

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,956.02 per ounce

Yen eyes first monthly gain since March; dollar headed for monthly loss

The dollar eventually ended the Friday session with a 1.2% gain against the Japanese currency

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

Saudi Arabia expected to extend oil cut for Sept -analysts

Kraken says all systems operational after issue with Ethereum funding gateway

Kraken had said early on Sunday that it was investigating an issue with the Ethereum funding gateway

