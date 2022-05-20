Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares jump as China cuts key lending benchmark

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan quickly built on early gains after the cut, and was last up 1.4%

Dollar falls for first week in seven amid U.S. yield retreat

The dollar index, which measures it against six major rivals, was down 1.5% for the week to 102.96

Oil steady as economic worries offset possible China demand rise

WTI futures for July, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 0.6% to $109.20 a barrel

Gold dips; set for first weekly gain in five as dollar falls

Gold nudged off one-week high scaled on Thursday

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon