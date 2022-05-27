Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia shares join global rebound as Fed hike fears ease, China tech boost

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.5%

Oil lingers near 2-month high amid global supply concerns

Brent crude futures for July dipped 9 cents to $117.31 a barrel

Gold poised for weekly gain as dollar slides

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,854.05 per ounce

Dollar sinks to one-month low amid easing Fed rate hike bets

Against the euro, the U.S. currency also slipped to the weakest since April

