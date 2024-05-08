The board of Jabal Omar Development Company has accepted the resignation of Khalid Mohammed Al Amoudi from his position as CEO.

Al Amoudi is set to resign on 30 May 2024 to continue his professional career, according to a bourse filing.

The company’s board delegated Saad Mushabab bin Aiban to the position of CEO as of 31 May.

It is noteworthy that Jabal Omar swung to consolidated profitability in 2023, registering a net profit of SAR 37.48 million, versus a net loss of SAR 352.43 million a year earlier.

