Amlak Finance posted a net profit of AED 27 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, up from AED 14 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company’s total revenues declined to AED 68 million in Q1-24 from AED 74 million in Q1-23, according to a press release.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) reached AED 0.018 in the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, up from AED 0.009 in the corresponding period of 2023.

Total assets decreased to AED 3.14 billion in Q1-24 from AED 3.24 billion in Q1-23.

In 2023, Amlak Finance’s net profits dropped to AED 259.26 million from AED 476.14 million the year before.

