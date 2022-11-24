Cairo – The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced a deal worth EGP 60.20 million on the shares of e-finance For Digital and Financial Investments.

The transaction was executed on 4.18 million of the company's issued shares within the framework of the remuneration and incentive programme of the employees, according to a stock exchange statement.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2022, the company registered an 84.50% increase in its consolidated net profits at EGP 691.57 million, compared to EGP 374.82 million in 9M-21, including minority shareholders’ rights.

As for the separate results, the company shifted to standalone net profits of EGP 536.38 million in 9M-22, against net losses worth EGP 38.42 million in 9M-21.

