DUBAI - Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance PSC (DNIR), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers in the country, has approved the distribution of 30 percent cash dividends (AED 0.30 per share, implying total cash dividends of AED 34.650 million) for the financial year ended 31st December 2021, after concluding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.

During the meeting, all items on the agenda were discussed and approved. Shareholders also approved DNIR’s financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2021.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed his pleasure at the robust performance of DNIR throughout 2021, highlighting its strong underwriting results.

He noted that the distribution of 30 percent cash dividends, totaling AED 34.650 million, is indicative of the financial strength and the sustainable profitable growth of the company.

He added, "Despite the disruptions, we were able to achieve a positive performance at DNIR and are always committed to delivering increased returns to the shareholders annually, thanks to all our stakeholders and our excellent staff."

Abdulla Al Nuaimi, CEO of DNIR, said, "In a year marked by continued uncertainty due to COVID-19, DNIR was able to deliver robust results. Despite the adverse circumstances, DNIR quickly adjusted to a rapidly changing environment. These achievements led AM Best rating agency to reaffirm our financial strength rating at 'B++' with a positive outlook."

He concluded, "In DNIR we view overcoming challenges as part of our day to day business and are never discouraged. We head into 2022 with continued optimism and focus on progress, renewing our commitment to providing the best service to our clients while protecting our shareholders’ interests."