Abu Dhabi – The net profits attributable to the owners of Abu Dhabi National Hotels dropped to AED 288.91 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023 from AED 291.75 million in 9M-22.

Revenues amounted to AED 1.10 billion in January-September 2023, marking an annual rise from AED 989.20 million, according to the financial results.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to the equityholders remained unchanged at AED 0.02 as of 30 September 2023.

Total assets reached AED 10.86 billion in 9M-23, versus AED 10.12 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Financials for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the ADX-listed firm recorded higher net profits attributable to the owners at AED 49.62 million, versus AED 29.02 million in Q3-22.

The revenues climbed to AED 300.22 million in Q3-23 from AED 266.77 million in Q3-22, while the basic and diluted EPS went up to AED 0.004 from AED 0.002.

In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2023, Abu Dhabi National Hotels posted net profits attributable to the shareholders valued at AED 239.28 million, an annual decrease from AED 262.73 million.

